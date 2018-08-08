Disney's New 'Sleep Hotline' Gets You Bedtime Calls From Mickey And More

Having trouble putting the kids to bed? Disney's here to help with their new "sleep hotline". You can get a bedtime message from some of the biggest Disney characters by calling 877-7-MICKEY.

All you have to do is call that phone # and select from the following:

  • 1 = Mickey
  • 2 = Minnie
  • 3 = Donald
  • 4 = Daisy
  • 5 = Goofy

The hotline is only expected to be around until August 31, so use it while you can.

 

