Disney's New 'Sleep Hotline' Gets You Bedtime Calls From Mickey And More
August 8, 2018
Having trouble putting the kids to bed? Disney's here to help with their new "sleep hotline". You can get a bedtime message from some of the biggest Disney characters by calling 877-7-MICKEY.
Introducing Disney Store's Sleep Shop Hotline! - https://t.co/5NCBvi7AW0 pic.twitter.com/3QtIwCCJyp— The Main St. Mouse (@mainstreetmouse) August 7, 2018
All you have to do is call that phone # and select from the following:
- 1 = Mickey
- 2 = Minnie
- 3 = Donald
- 4 = Daisy
- 5 = Goofy
The hotline is only expected to be around until August 31, so use it while you can.