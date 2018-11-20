Disney's California Adventure Opened A Secret Bar With A Hidden Entrance

While the new Pixar attractions & Star Wars Galaxy's Edge have been making the headlines at Disneyland & Disney's California Adventure, the latter quietly opened a secret bar with a hidden entrance. Terrace Lounge opened at the beginning of November and you can get in if you ask to.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Terrace Lounge, California Adventure’s new secret bar https://t.co/fp65zI5eyE pic.twitter.com/WDsdiCZPJD — Time Out Los Angeles (@timeoutla) November 20, 2018

It can be found at California Adventure's Cathay Circle restaurant. You'll need to ask the host to get to the Terrace Lounge and they'll escort you up a hidden staircase at the back of the restaurant to a patio overlooking the park. It's worth noting that space is relatively limited as it only seats 24 people at 7 high-top tables.

The cocktail menu is currently the same as the Cathay Circle's regular bar, but they do have some exclusive bar bites. As for beer & wine they do offer several northern California craft favorites. It's open from noon - 30 minutes prior to close each day.