Disneyland's Upcoming Marvel Land Will Cost $14 Million And Will Open In 2020

June 13, 2019
The long-awaited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will opened Disneyland last month & now it's time to get hyped for what's coming to Disney's California Adventure Park in 2020: a Marvel-themed land where 'A Bug's Land' used to be. This week the city of Anaheim approved several permits allowing Disney to launch Marvel Land.

Taking at least $14 million in construction costs and the permits for projects including a microbrewery, bathroom overhauls, retail outlets, character meet & greet space & improvements to behind-the-scenes areas.

There will be Marvel-themed areas at California Adventure, Disneyland Paris & Hong Kong Disneyland (which already has Ant-Man & Iron Man attractions). The three parks will have "interconnected stories" and each will be unique. In Anaheim we know there will be a Spider-Man attraction where you'll be able to "suit up" alongside Spidey. Expect plenty of immerseive & interactive experiences in the new land.

The area isn't expected to open until 2020, but for now there's always Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT! in place of the old Tower of Terror.

We'll keep you updated on its progress.

