Disneyland's Upcoming Marvel Land Will Cost $14 Million And Will Open In 2020

The long-awaited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will opened Disneyland last month & now it's time to get hyped for what's coming to Disney's California Adventure Park in 2020: a Marvel-themed land where 'A Bug's Land' used to be. This week the city of Anaheim approved several permits allowing Disney to launch Marvel Land.

The Disneyland Resort is moving ahead with building a land themed for the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies at California Adventure Parkhttps://t.co/JGZesXI2SK — KTLA (@KTLA) June 12, 2019

Taking at least $14 million in construction costs and the permits for projects including a microbrewery, bathroom overhauls, retail outlets, character meet & greet space & improvements to behind-the-scenes areas.

There will be Marvel-themed areas at California Adventure, Disneyland Paris & Hong Kong Disneyland (which already has Ant-Man & Iron Man attractions). The three parks will have "interconnected stories" and each will be unique. In Anaheim we know there will be a Spider-Man attraction where you'll be able to "suit up" alongside Spidey. Expect plenty of immerseive & interactive experiences in the new land.

The area isn't expected to open until 2020, but for now there's always Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT! in place of the old Tower of Terror.

We'll keep you updated on its progress.