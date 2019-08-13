Disneyland's Starbucks Launches Two Exclusive Drinks
The Starbucks inside Disneyland has launched a pair of exclusive & limited-time only drinks inspired by the park's Main Street Electrical Parade as well as 'Alice in Wonderland' & 'Peter Pan'.
These drinks are inspired by Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade and were created by the Cast Members. They are a limited release and will only be available at Disneyland's Market House (Starbucks) until September 30. NEVERLAND SUNSET - Iced lemonade with layers of peach juice and passion fruit tea. WONDERLAND FRAPPUCCINO - Mocha creme Frappuccino with strawberry puree, topped with whipped cream and mocha swirl!
The first is the Neverland Sunset - an iced lemonade with layers of peach juice & passion fruit tea.
The other is the Wonderland Frappuccino - a mocha creme Frappuccino with strawberry puree, topped with whipped cream and mocha swirl.
The drinks were unveiled on August 10th and will only be available through September 30th.