Disneyland's Starbucks Launches Two Exclusive Drinks

The Starbucks inside Disneyland has launched a pair of exclusive & limited-time only drinks inspired by the park's Main Street Electrical Parade as well as 'Alice in Wonderland' & 'Peter Pan'.

The first is the Neverland Sunset - an iced lemonade with layers of peach juice & passion fruit tea.

The other is the Wonderland Frappuccino - a mocha creme Frappuccino with strawberry puree, topped with whipped cream and mocha swirl.

The drinks were unveiled on August 10th and will only be available through September 30th.