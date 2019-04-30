Disneyland Unveils Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party For 2019

A new spooky event will be coming to Disney's California Adventure Park this year from September 17th - October 31st, the Oogie Boogie Bash.

The characters from Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' have summonned Disney villains to California Adventure for nights of fun & fright including "Villainous" - a new World of Color show exclusive to this event.The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will be transformed into something wicked. You can walk along immersive treat trails filled with Disney Villains and join a dance party with the greatest dance crew from the Isle of the Lost—based on Disney’s Descendants movies.

Tickets for the Oogie Boogie Bash start at $110 per person and can be purchased here. The event will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays from 6 PM - 11 PM.