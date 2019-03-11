Disneyland Unveils Limited Edition Cotton Candy Soda For Their Food And Wine Festival

The Food & Wine Festival at Disneyland's California Adventure is going on now through April 23rd and there's very special limited-edition treats you can get ONLY until festival ends. For example, the Yippee! Mickey's Cotton Candy Soda:

This mixture of Sprite, cotton candy syrup, butter cream, and pineapple cotton candy can be found at the Golden Dreams Market Place kiosk in Disney's California Adventure. PS: this is a NON-ALCOHOLIC drink.

For more specials during the Food & Wine Festival head here.

