Disneyland Unveils Limited Edition Cotton Candy Soda For Their Food And Wine Festival
The Food & Wine Festival at Disneyland's California Adventure is going on now through April 23rd and there's very special limited-edition treats you can get ONLY until festival ends. For example, the Yippee! Mickey's Cotton Candy Soda:
Sprite + Cotton Candy = This awesome concoction is called the "Yippee! Mickey's Cotton Candy Soda" and it is every bit as refreshing as it looks!! We have Sprite with cotton candy syrup mixed in, butter cream on the rim, Mickey sprinkles, and finally a tiny cloud of pineapple cotton candy on the straw! You will let out an "aahhhh" after each sip! Slide the cotton candy into your drink for the extra burst of flavor and your cotton candy soda will be gone before you know it!! This magical drink can be found at the Golden Dreams Marketplace Kiosk during Disney California Adventure's Food and Wine Festival (ends April 23).
This mixture of Sprite, cotton candy syrup, butter cream, and pineapple cotton candy can be found at the Golden Dreams Market Place kiosk in Disney's California Adventure. PS: this is a NON-ALCOHOLIC drink.
For more specials during the Food & Wine Festival head here.
