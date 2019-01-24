Disneyland Teases Epic 28-Minute Long Star Wars Ride

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is getting closer & closer to opening. The hype continues to build for the new area of Disneyland that we're expected to be able to visit starting in June 2019 & now we've got word on what Disney Imagineers are calling "the most epic attraction [they've> ever built". Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is expected to have 300+ animotronic figures and last for 28 minutes.

'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' Ride Rumored To Be 28 Minute Experience; New Details Emerge https://t.co/CcuB0RNCYO pic.twitter.com/1mc1mJjphQ — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 18, 2019

On the ride, you'll be invited onto the Star Destoryer & then taken hostage by the First Order. You'll come face-to-face with Kylo Ren as you move along the Star Wars universe on trackless vehicles. Members of the Resistance will come to save you and the whole thing sounds like it'll be worth the sure to be lengthy wait to ride (FastPasses are a good idea).

In our latest edition of The Rumor Queue --, we've got full details on the storyline for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of the attractions opening with Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge later this year: https://t.co/xSqBJaDAoH pic.twitter.com/yOKAIoEe7c — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) January 14, 2019

Other aspects of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that have people excited are the Millennium Falcon you'll get to board & the cantina that will make alcohol available at Disneyland for the first time.