Disneyland Teases Epic 28-Minute Long Star Wars Ride

January 24, 2019
Dallas
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is getting closer & closer to opening. The hype continues to build for the new area of Disneyland that we're expected to be able to visit starting in June 2019 & now we've got word on what Disney Imagineers are calling "the most epic attraction [they've> ever built". Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is expected to have 300+ animotronic figures and last for 28 minutes.

On the ride, you'll be invited onto the Star Destoryer & then taken hostage by the First Order. You'll come face-to-face with Kylo Ren as you move along the Star Wars universe on trackless vehicles. Members of the Resistance will come to save you and the whole thing sounds like it'll be worth the sure to be lengthy wait to ride (FastPasses are a good idea).

Other aspects of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that have people excited are the Millennium Falcon you'll get to board & the cantina that will make alcohol available at Disneyland for the first time.

 

