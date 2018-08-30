Disneyland To Sell Alcohol For The First Time Thanks To Star Wars Land Cantina

August 30, 2018
Alcohol has been sold at Disney's California Adventure and the exclusive Club 33 at Disneyland, but for the first time starting with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. 

It was revealed that Oga's Cantina will serve alcoholic drinks for adults, storm troopers, and, you know, those traveling the galaxy who are 21+.

The drinks will be pre-mixed and served in "unique vessels". Kids are allowed in the cantina as well and can order a number of non-alcoholic drinks.

DJs will also provide a constant stream of music in the cantina. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens near the exisiting Frontier Land in the summer of 2019.

 

