Disneyland Reportedly A "Ghost Town" After Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening

Per the OC Register and reports on social media Disneyland has become somewhat of a ghost town this summer after the opening of their highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.

Disneyland is empty today - still! pic.twitter.com/xe8vzIWySP — Matthew Rodriguez (@MattDotDisney) July 11, 2019

While many Disneyland-goers are heading straight for Galaxy's Edge other typically crowded parts of the park have been left far emptier than usual. Not only that, but due to crowd control policies this summer more than 1 million annual passholders in southern California are blocked out from attending in June, July & August. Deluxe passholders will once again be able to enter the park on August 19th & southern California Select passholders will be able to return on September 3rd.

Disneyland described as 'empty' and a 'ghost town' despite the opening of new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land (so the crowd control measures the resort deployed definitely worked then) https://t.co/gVg650vpfd #disneyland #StarWarsGalaxysEdge — MailOnline Travel (@travelmail) July 17, 2019

Other notable factors are the return of World of Color's nighttime spectacular drawing people to California Adventure & an increase in acreage at Disneyland for the first time since 1993.

So like, does no one go to Disneyland anymore or? pic.twitter.com/pELwA0G3T1 — ✨Francis Dominic✨ (@frncissdominc) July 15, 2019

Many Disneyland fans might also be waiting for the Galaxy's Edge hype to die down a bit before heading back. Meanwhile, the park has stated that they're dedicated to creating the best guest experiences & have received incredible feedback since the opening of the Star Wars part of the park.

While things might be this way through the rest of the summer, don't anticipate it being like this for long.