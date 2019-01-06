Disneyland Raises Prices On Daily And Annual Passes Up To 25%

January 6, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Vivian Valdez | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
News

On Sunday, Disneyland raised their prices on daily tickets and annual passes by up to 25% in some cases. Single-day tickets for Disneyland, or California Adventure Park are going up from $97 to $104 and that's for the cheapest dates (low-demand days). Regular-demand days go up from $117 to $129 & single-day tickets for high-demand days are going up from $135 to $149. Here's a breakdown on annual pass price increases:

This continues Disneyland's experiments with flex-pricing based on demand for certain days & is also taking effect before a big summer with the opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.

 

Tags: 
Disneyland
Ticket Prices