Disneyland Raises Prices On Daily And Annual Passes Up To 25%

On Sunday, Disneyland raised their prices on daily tickets and annual passes by up to 25% in some cases. Single-day tickets for Disneyland, or California Adventure Park are going up from $97 to $104 and that's for the cheapest dates (low-demand days). Regular-demand days go up from $117 to $129 & single-day tickets for high-demand days are going up from $135 to $149. Here's a breakdown on annual pass price increases:

#Disneyland reveals price increases for Annual Passes:

Select: from $369 to $399

Deluxe: from $729 to $799

Signature: from $999 to $1149

Signature Plus: from $1149 to $1399

Premiere: from $1579 to $1949



Parking has gone up from $20 to $25 — TLEV (@TLEVmedia) January 6, 2019

This continues Disneyland's experiments with flex-pricing based on demand for certain days & is also taking effect before a big summer with the opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.