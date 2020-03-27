Disneyland Announces They Are 'Closed Until Further Notice'

(Via 1010 Wins)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are "closed until further notice," with no re-opening date planned, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday.

Both parks shuttered the weekend of March 14.

California is currently under a stay-at-home order, which means all non-essential businesses must stay closed until the order is lifted. It is unknown when the order will be lifted.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority, " reads a statement from the company. "As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice."

As for the future of its staff, the statement read, "The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18."