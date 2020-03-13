Disneyland Donating Excess Food During Closure

As Disneyland closes from March 14th until at least March 31st the theme park has announced via their blog that they will be donating excess food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Last year Disneyland donated more than 200,000 meals to that food bank to help feed those in need in the county. Fruits, vegetables, packaged goods, and banquet meals are among what the food bank will receive. California Adventure had just launched their Food & Wine festival earlier this month with plans for it to continue through April 21st.

Disneyland will also continue to pay their employees during the temporary closure.