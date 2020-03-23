Disneyland Commits $59 Million To Employees During Park Closure

Disneyland & Disney's California Adventure have been closed since March 14th and will remain closed until at least April 1st. The parks have already donated excess food to local food banks and in their pledge to keep paying employees, are committing $59 million to cast members.

The OC Register reports that they're paying $3 million a day over the current 18 day closure to their ~31,000 employees.

Southern California is expecting a $400 million loss in revenue during the closure.

We'll keep you updated on when the park will re-open.