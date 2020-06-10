Disneyland And California Adventure To Reopen July 17th

We've known that Walt Disney World has had a reopening date of July 11th for several weeks, now Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure are set to reopen in Anaheim on July 17th with a reservation system.

#BREAKING: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure plan to reopen on July 17 with a new reservation system. https://t.co/uVB8k8Xu08 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 10, 2020

Attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Downtown Disney will reopen on July 9th and the Grand Californian Hotel as well as Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel will return on July 23rd.

Parades and nighttime shows like World of Color will not be part of the initial reopening.

It's unclear if the new Avengers Campus will open on its previously scheduled July 18th date at California Adventure, but that much-hyped new attraction is coming soon.

For additional info head here.