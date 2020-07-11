Disney World's Video Welcoming Guests Back To The Park Draws Comparisons To Horror Films

Many online compared it to Jordan Peele films & 'Black Mirror'

July 11, 2020
Walt Disney World reopened in Florida on Saturday despite a rise in Coronavirus cases and they helped welcome guests back to the park with this video:

Cast members are ready to welcome guests back to Walt Disney World Resort.✨

Many Disney fans enjoyed the "welcome home" sentiment, but far more drew comparisons to trailers for Jordan Peele's horror films ('Get Out,' 'Us') & 'Black Mirror' among other scary things.

The response on Twitter seems to have lead the Disney Parks Jobs page to remove it.

Meanwhile, Disneyland is yet to announce a new reopening date after postponing their previously scheduled one for July 17th.

