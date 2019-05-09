Disney Unveils Release Dates For Eight New Marvel Films By The End Of 2022

This week Disney unveiled a massive amount of movie release date from this year through 2027 that includes more 'Star Wars' films, four more 'Avatar' films & eight new Marvel ones.

Disney drops updated movie release schedule through 2027, including projects for Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pixar, and the Avatar sequels pic.twitter.com/g2zfTZwWvO — Fandom floats, too -- (@getFANDOM) May 7, 2019

Of the Marvel films that are expected are a Black Widow one, a 'Black Panther' sequel, a 'Doctor Strange' sequel, & the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

Among the others will be the first Asian-led Marvel film, 'Shang-Chi,' and another called 'The Eternals,' which already has Angelina Jolie & Kumail Nanjiani as cast members.

Here's a look at some of the future release dates:

Dec 9, 2019 - Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

May 1, 2020 - Untitled Marvel Film

Nov 6, 2020 - Untitled Marvel Film

Feb. 12, 2021 - Untitled Marvel Film

May 7, 2021 - Untitled Marvel Film

Nov. 5, 2021 - Untitled Marvel Film

Dec 17, 2021 - Avatar 2

Feb. 18, 2022 - Untitled Marvel Film

May 6, 2022 - Untitled Marvel Film

Jul 29, 2022 - Untitled Marvel Film

Dec 16, 2022 - Untitled Star Wars

Dec 22, 2023 - Avatar 3

Dec 20, 2024 - Untitled Star Wars

Dec 19, 2025 - Avatar 4

Dec 18, 2026 - Untitled Star Wars

Dec 17, 2027 - Avatar 5

For more head to Unilad.