Disney Unveils Release Dates For Eight New Marvel Films By The End Of 2022
This week Disney unveiled a massive amount of movie release date from this year through 2027 that includes more 'Star Wars' films, four more 'Avatar' films & eight new Marvel ones.
Disney drops updated movie release schedule through 2027, including projects for Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pixar, and the Avatar sequels pic.twitter.com/g2zfTZwWvO— Fandom floats, too -- (@getFANDOM) May 7, 2019
Of the Marvel films that are expected are a Black Widow one, a 'Black Panther' sequel, a 'Doctor Strange' sequel, & the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
Among the others will be the first Asian-led Marvel film, 'Shang-Chi,' and another called 'The Eternals,' which already has Angelina Jolie & Kumail Nanjiani as cast members.
Here's a look at some of the future release dates:
- Dec 9, 2019 - Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
- May 1, 2020 - Untitled Marvel Film
- Nov 6, 2020 - Untitled Marvel Film
- Feb. 12, 2021 - Untitled Marvel Film
- May 7, 2021 - Untitled Marvel Film
- Nov. 5, 2021 - Untitled Marvel Film
- Dec 17, 2021 - Avatar 2
- Feb. 18, 2022 - Untitled Marvel Film
- May 6, 2022 - Untitled Marvel Film
- Jul 29, 2022 - Untitled Marvel Film
- Dec 16, 2022 - Untitled Star Wars
- Dec 22, 2023 - Avatar 3
- Dec 20, 2024 - Untitled Star Wars
- Dec 19, 2025 - Avatar 4
- Dec 18, 2026 - Untitled Star Wars
- Dec 17, 2027 - Avatar 5
