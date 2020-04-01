Disney Theme Parks Make Donation Of 100,000 N95 Masks To California, New York, And Florida

Disney theme parks announced on Wednesday that they are making a donation 100,000 N95 masks & 150,000 ponchos to healthcare workers in California, New York & Florida to help battle the Coronavirus outbreak.

Disney Donates 105,000 N95 Masks and Ponchos to Hospitals in Need During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemichttps://t.co/DCAILGa7kc pic.twitter.com/CVWGCO9uyG — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) April 1, 2020

Disney's statement notes the company's willingness to help going back to the 1930s and that they want to help the healthcare workers who are doing their best to treat patients and contain COVID-19.

These contributions follow donations made my Disneyland to local food banks and the parks continue to pay their employees during their now indefinite closures.