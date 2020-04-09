Disney Shares Their Dole Whip Recipe So You Can Make One At Home
They also shared their churro recipe
April 9, 2020
Disney parks remained closed until further notice, but to help us get through this time they've shared their churro recipe & now they've also shared the recipe for their famous Dole Whips.
Disney Shares At-Home Dole Whip Recipe During Extended Parks Closurehttps://t.co/8kZM9sJxhM pic.twitter.com/Slk0QHc6PN— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) April 9, 2020
Here's what you need:
- Kitchen Blender
- Star-tipped piping bag
& the ingredients:
- 1 cup pineapple juice (frozen)
- 1 banana (peeled and frozen)
- 2 1/2 teaspoons of powdered sugar
- 1⁄4 to 1/2 cups of unsweetened coconut milk
- Add it all into a blender. Blend until smooth.
Here's the video they shared through their apps this week: