Disney Shares Their Dole Whip Recipe So You Can Make One At Home

They also shared their churro recipe

April 9, 2020
Dallas
Dole Whip

Food & Drink

Disney parks remained closed until further notice, but to help us get through this time they've shared their churro recipe & now they've also shared the recipe for their famous Dole Whips.

Here's what you need:

  • Kitchen Blender
  • Star-tipped piping bag

& the ingredients:

  • 1 cup pineapple juice (frozen)
  • 1 banana (peeled and frozen)
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons of powdered sugar
  • 1⁄4 to 1/2 cups of unsweetened coconut milk
  • Add it all into a blender. Blend until smooth.

Here's the video they shared through their apps this week:

Disney
Dole Whip