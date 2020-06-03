Disney Pledges $5 Million Donation To Social Justice Organizations

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Wednesday that they are donating $5 million to nonprofit organizations that support social justice advancements including $2 million to the NAACP.

On the dfonation Disney CEO Bob Chapek said "it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated."

Disney will also match employee donations to eligible organizations and noted that they previously donated $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

You can find Disney's statement here.