Disney Parks Share Their Churro Recipe So You Can Start Making Them At Home
While the parks are closed you can at least replicate the churros.
April 7, 2020
Disney's parks around the world are closed until further notice, but if you're craving some of those Disneyland churros the parks' blog has shared the recipe so you can make them at home.
Disney Parks Shared Their Official Churro Recipe So You Can Make Them at Home https://t.co/APnzVrbmTz— People (@people) April 7, 2020
Here's the ingredients:
- 1 cup water
- 8 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil
- ½ cup sugar
- Combine water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil.
- Reduce heat to low.
- Add flour and stir vigorously until mix forms a ball. Remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 min.
- Add eggs, one at a time, and stir until combined. Set aside.
- Heat oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until temperature reaches 350˚.
- Spoon dough into piping bag fitted with large star tip. Pipe 1-inch strip of dough over saucepan, cut with knife, and drop into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room to fry.
- Fry churro bites until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon or mesh spider strainer.
- Drain churro bites on paper towel.
- Mix sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in churro bites until coated. Place on serving plate and serve with favorite dipping sauce.
Got it?