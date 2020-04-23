Disneyland And Other Disney Parks Might Not Reopen Until 2021

It was back on March 12th when Disney announced it would be closing Disneyland "for the rest of March". A lot has happened since then.

How are people coping? Well, one man in California got bored, apparently, and decided to break into the closed Disneyland.

Walt Disney Company Stocks Fall Once Again Due to Concerns Parks May Not Reopen Until 2021https://t.co/5sytBy0dub pic.twitter.com/kpJIKKlwKI — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) April 20, 2020

Then the end of March came and went. California is under the Shelter-In-Place Orders, and Disney announced it would be closed 'indefinitely' and furloughed 100,000 employees.

Long story short, the impacts that the closing of Disney parks are having both personally and professionally for so many people are unmistakable. One financial analyst is making headlines for predicting that Disney parks both in the US and abroad might not be able to re-open until 2021.

John Hodulik, the managing director of investment research at global financial firm UBS, cites that "stadiums and theme parks" are the lowest on the list to reopen following the pandemic.

He predicts that Disneyland & Disney World might be able to get back to regular operations in 18 months, so think late 2021 for the earliest bet on a somewhat normal Disney experience.

Expect California Adventure's of Marvel Campus to be delayed well past its current July opening date.