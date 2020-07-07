Disney Moving Forward With New 'Tron' Film Starring Jared Leto

Daft Punk have been asked to once again provide the soundtrack

A few years after plans were seemingly scrapped on a film called 'Tron: Ascension' featuring Jared Leto, Disney is reportedly now moving forward with a sequel to 2010's 'Tron: Legacy' with Leto set to star.

'Tron 3' is likely to feature cast members from the 2010 film and Daft Punk has been approached about once again providing the soundtrack, according to Mitchell Leib, Disney’s President of Music and Soundtracks.

No release date has been hinted at for the upcoming 'Tron' film, but expect more on its development soon.

