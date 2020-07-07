Disney Moving Forward With New 'Tron' Film Starring Jared Leto

A few years after plans were seemingly scrapped on a film called 'Tron: Ascension' featuring Jared Leto, Disney is reportedly now moving forward with a sequel to 2010's 'Tron: Legacy' with Leto set to star.

Jared Leto is in talks to star in the next installment of @Disney's Tron franchise, and Daft Punk have already been approached to return to score the film: https://t.co/WkClEztGAN pic.twitter.com/lMXmpZZTJd — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 7, 2020

'Tron 3' is likely to feature cast members from the 2010 film and Daft Punk has been approached about once again providing the soundtrack, according to Mitchell Leib, Disney’s President of Music and Soundtracks.

No release date has been hinted at for the upcoming 'Tron' film, but expect more on its development soon.