Disney, Josh Gad Planning Live-Action 'Hunchback Of Notre Dame' Remake

2019 will see live-action versions of Disney classics like 'Dumbo,' 'Aladdin,' & 'The Lion King'. The trend is set to continue with 'Mulan,' 'Cruella,' 'Pinocchio,' 'The Little Mermaid,' & now 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

Disney working on live-action remake of Hunchback of Notre Dame https://t.co/wIdxK2tywL — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 16, 2019

Tony winner David Henry Hwang will pen the script for 'Hunchback' while Josh Gad will produce and is in the running to star in the updated version of the 1996 film. He'll be joined Mandeville, who produced the live-action version of 'Beauty & The Beast'.

Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who earned an Oscar nomination for their work on the 1996 feature, will return to handle the music for the live-action remake of 'The Hunchback of Notre-Dame' https://t.co/BTW6BSpx1I — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2019

