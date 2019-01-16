Disney, Josh Gad Planning Live-Action 'Hunchback Of Notre Dame' Remake

January 16, 2019
2019 will see live-action versions of Disney classics like 'Dumbo,' 'Aladdin,' & 'The Lion King'. The trend is set to continue with 'Mulan,' 'Cruella,' 'Pinocchio,' 'The Little Mermaid,' & now 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

Tony winner David Henry Hwang will pen the script for 'Hunchback' while Josh Gad will produce and is in the running to star in the updated version of the 1996 film. He'll be joined Mandeville, who produced the live-action version of 'Beauty & The Beast'.

For more, head to Slate.

 

