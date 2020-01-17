National Treasure 3 Is In The Works From Disney

More than 13 years since 'National Treasure 2' hit theaters, Disney is getting to work on a third installment of the highly-profitable film franchise. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Nicolas Cage is expected to reprise his role as Benjamin Franklin Gates.

Jerry Bruckheimer will be back to produce & writer Chris Bremmer will pen the script. He wrote 'Bad Boys For Life' which was released this weekend.

We'll let you know more details on 'National Treasure 3' as they become available.