Disney Confirms Star Wars Land Opening For Summer 2019 At Disneyland
May 22, 2018
We knew it was opening in 2019, but now Disney has confirmed that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland in the summer of 2019 and at Disney World in the fall of 2019.
It’s official! “Galaxy’s Edge” will open to guests Summer 2019 in Anaheim and late Fall 2019 in Florida! Saying we’re excited for this new land is an understatement! It’s gonna be awesome! #starwars #galaxysedge #starwarsland #disneyland #lucasfilm #solo #soloastarwarsstory #thelastjedi
The immense Star Wars Land will serve as an immersive Star Wars experience. The park will be set on the planet of Baatu & feature cantinas, rides, and much more.