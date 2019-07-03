Disney Casts Halle Bailey As Arielle For Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

Variety is reporting that Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe X Halle has landed the role of Ariel in the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'.

The cast currently includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina with Melissa McCarthy potentially set to join as Ursula.

The film's director Rob Marshall said of Bailey that she "possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

The film will reprise songs from the original 1989 film & "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda is producing and composing for the film.

No release date has been set for the film.