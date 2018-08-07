Disney Bar Trivia In SF And Berkeley This Month

Wanna test your Disney knowledge while having some drinks? You can this month at Berkeley's Triple Rock Brewing & San Francisco's Anchor Public Taps.

Hosted by Geeks Who Drink, these "When You Wish Upon A Bar" trivia events will test you on ALL things Disney. There's a max of six people per team & you need to pre-register in order to take part. Registration is $5.

For the Berkeley one at Triple Rock Brewing it's happening from 3 - 5 PM on Saturday August 25 & you can register here.

For San Francisco's at Anchor Public Taps it's happening on Thursday night August 30 from 7 - 9 PM & you can register here.

For more, head to the Facebook event pages.