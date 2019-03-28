Disney Bans Smoking And Vaping At All Theme Parks

Prior to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the end of May Disneyland & all other Disney parks will ban smoking. The ban, which begins May 1, 2019, will get rid of designated smoking areas in the parks and make patrons go outside the gates if they want to smoke, or vape. For Disneyland the ban includes the main park, California Adventure and the Downtown Disney shopping district.

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Ban Smoking Beginning May 1st https://t.co/OlSDM2MHAR pic.twitter.com/RzXn7OF48l — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 28, 2019

A new ban on oversized strollers & one on wagons will also be enforced as of May 1. Stroller size limites will go from 36 inches to 31 inches. The park encourages those with double strollers to use ones that are not as wide and having children sit one behind the other as opposed to side-by-side. This is all in an attempt to help clear pathways inside the crowded parks.

