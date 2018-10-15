Disgruntled Raiders Fans Start 'Is Gruden Gone Yet?' Countdown

October 15, 2018
Raiders fans who were hoping for a triumphant (potentially) final season in Oakland have grown very upset & understandably so after the team's 1-5 start. Head-scratching offseason moves and poor on-field performances have led fans to start a countdown website that counts down, to the second, when coach Jon Gruden's 10-year $100 million dollar contract expires. Meet isgrudengoneyet.com.

The Raiders head into the bye week after a rough 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London. They'll play the 49ers in the final Battle of the Bay Thursday night November 1st. Both teams could enter that week 9 tilt with just one win each.

Fun.

