Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Reopening As "Marine World Experience" In July
Starting July 2nd
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is set to reopen in tthe first week of July, but not as you've come to know it. They're hitting the rewind button to when they were Marine World.
Our animals just couldn't wait any longer and are leading the charge to reopen the park by hitting the rewind button back to 1986 and opening the park for a limited time as The Marine World Experience on July 2! Step into yesteryear as we celebrate the park's 34-year legacy of educational and thrilling wildlife adventures. This limited time special event kicks off in advance of the full park reopening which will be announced at a later date. Starting July 2-3 the park will be open to active Members and Season Pass Holders. On July 4 the park is open to all guests. Advance reservation is required for all guests. Visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom for more info.
Reopening to season pass holders on July 2nd & the general public on July 4th you can visit the "Marine World Experience" to celebrate the park’s 34-year legacy of educational and thrilling wildlife adventures.
There won't be any rides, but you'll get a throwback zoological & aquatic experience with:
- Lions
- African penguins
- Cougars
- Alligators
- Sharks
- Reptiles
Plus shows with trainers and these animals:
- Dolphins
- Sloths
- Seals, Sea Lions, Otters
- Tigers
- Parrots
Here are some safety measures to expect:
- Social Distancing: Maintain space of a minimum of 6 feet between your group and other guests
- Wear your mask
- Wash your hands often
- Cover your cough
- Sanitize often
All guests must make reservations ahead of time and tickets are $36.49. 2020 Season pass holders get in free. For more head here.