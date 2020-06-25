Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Reopening As "Marine World Experience" In July

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is set to reopen in tthe first week of July, but not as you've come to know it. They're hitting the rewind button to when they were Marine World.

Reopening to season pass holders on July 2nd & the general public on July 4th you can visit the "Marine World Experience" to celebrate the park’s 34-year legacy of educational and thrilling wildlife adventures.

There won't be any rides, but you'll get a throwback zoological & aquatic experience with:

Lions

African penguins

Cougars

Alligators

Sharks

Reptiles

Plus shows with trainers and these animals:

Dolphins

Sloths

Seals, Sea Lions, Otters

Tigers

Parrots

Here are some safety measures to expect:

Social Distancing: Maintain space of a minimum of 6 feet between your group and other guests

Wear your mask

Wash your hands often

Cover your cough

Sanitize often

All guests must make reservations ahead of time and tickets are $36.49. 2020 Season pass holders get in free. For more head here.