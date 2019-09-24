Discount Retailer Marshalls Launches Online Store For The First Time

Earlier this year it was reavealed that department store Marshalls would be launching an online store and that day has finally come. The site is filled with the usual things you can find in the store from shoes to sweaters to decor and much more. You can find their new online store here.

Best. News. Ever! Shop Marshalls online and save on (even more) surprises. Check us out: https://t.co/6vDqhoWXeA pic.twitter.com/LEfEK7oG6G — Marshalls (@marshalls) September 24, 2019

Marshalls is part of TJX Companies, who launched an online store for their brand TJ Maxx back in 2013 and has seen success with that. To prevent the "cannibalization of sales" TJX CEO Ernie Herrman says they'll attempt to keep what's available in-store & online as different as possible.

For more you can head to People.