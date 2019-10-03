Director Kevin Smith Announces He’s Working On A ‘Clerks III’ Script

(ALT 103.7)

Kevin Smith can officially be considered on board with the Hollywood sequel and reboot movement. The director’s next movie, ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ hits theaters next month, and now Smith has announced he is working on another sequel to one of his classic films. On his Instagram page, Smith announced on Tuesday that he has officially begun working on the script to ‘Clerks III,’ and he already has original actor Jeff Anderson back to reprise his role as Randal Graves.

In his emotional post, director Kevin Smith shared his excitement to be working an event with former collaborators Jason Mewes and Jeff Anderson. He was so excited; he decided to tell fans ‘Clerks III’ is on, even though he only began writing the script Monday night. “It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga,” Smith continued. “It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning,” said Smith in his post.

Along with Jeff Anderson, Smith claims the film will also see the return of Brian O’Halloran, with Smith and Mewes reprising their Jay and Silent Bob characters in a supporting role. The original ‘Clerks’ film premiered in 1994, with a sequel starring the original cast, alongside Rosario Dawson, in 2006. While Smith had worked on a ‘Clerks III’ script in the past, he says this is a brand new script, and the director seems excited to be working with old friends once again.

Smith will also be making his way to the Fox Theater in Oakland in January 2020 for a special screening of 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot'.

Via Entertainment Weekly