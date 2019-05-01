Die Antwoord Announce San Francisco Show This September

South African hip-hop stars Ninja & Yolandi are bringing Die Antwoord back to North America this year & that includes a stop at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Sunday September 15th.

⚠️ JUST ANNOUNCED ⚠️@DieAntwoord #houseofzeftour on 9/15! --



get presale tickets this thursday, 5/2 at 10am, password = HOUSEOFZEF

tickets go on sale friday, 5/3 at 10am.



ℹ️ https://t.co/wsGhqtvTEs pic.twitter.com/tYmiJsCsbS — Bill Graham Civic (@BillGrahamCivic) April 30, 2019

The House of Zef tour includes 16 dates and tickets for the SF show go on sale Friday may 3rd at 10AM. You can grab yours here.

