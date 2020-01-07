Reminder: Diapers And Menstrual Products Are Tax-Free In California For The Next 2 Years

Last spring, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed eliminating taxes on necessary goods for children like diapers and menstrual products for women. SB-92 was signed into law on June 27, 2019 & took effect on January 1, 2020.

You won’t have to pay taxes on diapers and menstrual products for 2 years in California https://t.co/4qUGFhm16t — KTLA (@KTLA) January 7, 2020

In California you will not be taxed on diapers, or menstrual products from now through December 31, 2021. This will cut $55 from the state budget. That deficit is expected to be made up for by legalized marijuana sales.

If you believe you've been taxed on diapers, or menstrual products since January 1, 2020 here's how you can get your refund: