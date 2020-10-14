'Dexter' being rebooted by Showtime for 10-episode limited series

Michael C. Hall's serial killer drama 'Dexter' is coming back. Showtime has announced that their rebooting the series for a 10-episode limited run tentatively expected in fall 2021.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips returns as well for this new creative and "worthy" take on the series that left off after its eighth season.

Michael C. Hall had previously mentioned reprising his role and Showtime mentioned back in 2015 that one day they'd like to continue it so here we are.