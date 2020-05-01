Detective Stabler To Return To SVU For Season 22 Premiere Before His Own Spin-Off

We found out in March that Christopher Meloni would be reprising his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in a new 'Law & Order: SVU' spinoff from producer Dick Wolf & now we know that he'll be back on SVU itself in the show's 22nd season premiere.

-- NOT A DRILL --@Chris_Meloni will return as Elliot Stabler in @nbcsvu Season 22 premiere https://t.co/NnH86v8kj0 pic.twitter.com/pWa8pk80jI — TV Guide (@TVGuide) May 1, 2020

Stabler's wife was reportedly supposed to be part of the season 21 finale, the show ended the season 4 episodes early due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That would have foreshadowed Stabler's return in the season 22 premiere, but we'll jumping right into that once the show returns, according SVU writer Warren Leight.

Meloni starred alongside Mariska Hagirtay on 'SVU' for 12 seasons before his character retired and was written out of the show. That was back in 2011.

The spinoff will feature Stabler back in New York and we'll get a preview of it with SVU's next season premire.