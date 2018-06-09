Details On The Warriors 2018 Championship Parade

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday to capture their third championship in four years & once again there will be a massive parade through downtown Oakland to celebrate.

Information on the Warriors championship parade, which will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/pb8vCPnpQ0 — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) June 9, 2018

This year's will take place o Tuesday June 12 beginning at 11 AM at 11th & Broadway down to the 20th, then right on Harrison to 19th, right on Lakeside drive then ending at Oak & 13th.

There does not seem to be the usual post-event rally this year, but instead a more interactive parade for fans to get up close with the players, coaches, legends, and staff along the parade route.

