Details On The Biggest Bay Area 4/20 Events

Another 4/20 is upon us. The annual cannabis-friendly holiday arrives in a special year as recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of California & there are many ways you can celebrate.

The annual 4/20 celebration at San Francisco's Hippie Hill is expecting 15,000 (18+) weed enthusiasts on Friday. Details here.

Harborside in Oakland promises special deals & demos from 9 AM - 8 PM.