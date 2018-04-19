Details On The Biggest Bay Area 4/20 Events
Another 4/20 is upon us. The annual cannabis-friendly holiday arrives in a special year as recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of California & there are many ways you can celebrate.
- The annual 4/20 celebration at San Francisco's Hippie Hill is expecting 15,000 (18+) weed enthusiasts on Friday. Details here.
Who’s ready for this Friday?!? At #420hippiehill .. tag who is going with you! Or the people you want to enjoy the beautiful day with --
- Harborside in Oakland promises special deals & demos from 9 AM - 8 PM.
Countdown is on! Tomorrow is the big day! Make sure to stop by and grab some of the #420 deals. Friday we will have special appearances by @pranamedicinals @golddrop710 @district.edibles @lolalolalives @korovaediblesca @utopia.ca and more!! Deep discounts durning demos only - while supplies last!! @blackmedicine and @philomenaoakland will be joining us in Oakland too!! #420 #oakland #cannabis #weedstagram420 #hightimes #flowertothepeople
- $4.20 food & drink specials at both SF food truck parks - Soma StrEat Food Park & SPARK Social SF.
This Friday, April 20th food trucks will be turning up the heat with a crave-worthy lineup of $4.20 munchie food specials and $4.20 craft beer and sangrias that will be the perfect cotton-mouth quenchers ------ #sparkitup #420celebration #sparksocialsf
- Free 4/20 Haight-Ashbury guided tours.
- First annual cannabis festival @ Dolores Park.
- 4/20 Variety show @ Neck Of The Woods (SF)