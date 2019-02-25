Desert X: Must See Art Installations Across Coachella Valley

(Via KROQ.com)

Desert X, one of the most anticipated exhibitions of the year, has opened its second edition, which can be viewed through April 21, 2019.

Free and open to the public, the recurring international contemporary art exhibition is curated by returning Artistic Director Neville Wakefield and 2019 Co-Curators Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum, and will activate the desert landscape through nineteen site-specific installations and performances by some of today’s most recognized international contemporary artists, including: Iván Argote, Steve Badgett & Chris Taylor, Nancy Baker Cahill, Cecilia Bengolea, Pia Camil, John Gerrard, Julian Hoeber, Jenny Holzer, Iman Issa, Mary Kelly, Armando Lerma, Eric N. Mack, Cinthia Marcelle, Postcommodity, Cara Romero, Sterling Ruby, Kathleen Ryan, Gary Simmons and Superflex.

The exhibition will explore ideas of site-specificity, the frame of post-institutional art and the interactive possibilities that attend it. Diversifying the range of media presented in 2017, Desert X 2019 will add film projects and evolving, process-driven works to its presentation, which will span fifty miles across the Coachella Valley and beyond, expanding to the south to explore the ecological bellwether of the Salton Sea, and further across the border into Mexico.

Norma Jeane’s ShyBot, who made her first appearance as part of the inaugural 2017 Desert X, lost her way soon after release, and was re-discovered almost intact more than a year later by a duly rewarded local resident, is to be re-released.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of the continued expansion of Desert X, adding co-curators Amanda Huntand Matthew Schum to the team, reaching south to the Salton Sea and beyond into Mexico and embracing a range of ecological, environmental and social issues that have been driving conversations about our role in the anthropocene,” said Artistic Director Neville Wakefield.

Descriptions of the 2019 artists’ projects, a site map, details of exhibition-related programming and Parallel Programs can be found at desertx.org.

Desert X 2017 garnered international critical and popular acclaim for an exhibition of site-specific artworks and installation projects by some of today’s most recognized contemporary artists, including Doug Aitken, Lita Albuquerque, Jennifer Bolande, Will Boone, Claudia Comte, Jeffrey Gibson, Sherin Guirguis, Norma Jeane, Glenn Kaino, Gabriel Kuri, Armando Lerma, Richard Prince, Rob Pruitt, Julião Sarmento, Phillip K. Smith III and Tavares Strachan. It attracted an audience of more than 200,000 diverse and multi-generational, local and international visitors over nine weeks.The exhibition engaged millions across social and digital media channels and was the recipient of multiple awards for its extensive education andcommunity programs and partnerships, which enrolled hundreds of local and national volunteers, docents, educators, and students.

TOUR THE EXHIBITION

Desert X Program Guide and Map

A special Desert X printed program and map of the 2019 installations will be produced by Palm Springs Life Magazine & will be included inthe March 2019 issue of the magazine. Visitors are also encouraged to visit desertx.org for current information, directions and hours.

Desert X Hubs

Through April 21, 2019, visitors can pick up a map, browse information, purchase the newly-released “Desert X 2017” catalog and view Encyclopedia (Desert X Edition), a new artificial intelligence (AI), created by Johannes Heldénin collaboration with Håkan Jonson. The three Desert X Hubs are located across the valley at the following addresses:

Indio

82713 Miles Avenue Indio, CA 92201

Palm Desert

73660 El Paseo Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Springs

Ace Hotel & Swim Club 701 E Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Bus Tours

Tickets for public bus tours at $75.00 are available every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00am and at 2:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased here.