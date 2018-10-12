Demolition Of Cupertino's Vallco Mall Begins

The notoriously empty Vallco Mall has seen its final days & the tear down has begun. A revamped town center will be taking its place.

Crews begin demolition of parking structure at defunct #VallcoMall in #Cupertino ahead of housing/retail/office development. First to take advantage of new state law which fast-tracks projects that include affordable housing. pic.twitter.com/djwIF8tcRV — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) October 11, 2018

The housing & office development will cost $4 billion will include 2,923 residential units as well as 485,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

The new development might also feature a good amount of low-income housing, accounting for 50% of the total residential units.

The project is expected to be completed within the next few years, for more head to SF Curbed.