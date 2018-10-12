Demolition Of Cupertino's Vallco Mall Begins

October 12, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Kadokarci | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

The notoriously empty Vallco Mall has seen its final days & the tear down has begun. A revamped town center will be taking its place.

The housing & office development will cost $4 billion will include 2,923 residential units as well as 485,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

When I was a kid, this mall was bangin.' Nowadays, it sucks.. #vallco #mall #shoppingmall #shopping #cupertino #like4like #sanjose #siliconvalley #southbay #bayarea

A post shared by Dave Castanon (@mrkool830) on

The new development might also feature a good amount of low-income housing, accounting for 50% of the total residential units.

The project is expected to be completed within the next few years, for more head to SF Curbed

Tags: 
Vallco Mall
Cupertino