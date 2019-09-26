On-Demand Helicopter Service Now Available In The Bay Area To Help You Avoid Traffic

San Francisco-based company Voom, which initially launched on-demand helicopter service in Brazil back in 2017 is now available in San Francisco and four other Bay Area cities: San Jose, Oakland, Palo Alto, & Napa.

How it works is you are able to schedule travel up to as close as an hour before departure via the Voom app, or website. You pay on a per-seat basis and are grouped together with others going to your same destination, similar to Lyft Line, or Uber Pool.

Arrive to the helipad at the airport at least 15 minutes prior to your trip and take your flight above traffic. You can make it from Palo Alto to SF in 10 minutes. SF to Napa in 25 minutes. San Jose to Oakland in 20 minutes. So, it's a bit quicker than driving.

Flights are more expensive depending how far you're going. That 10-minute Palo Alto to SF trip would be $225 while SF to Napa would cost $425.

Voom uses "highly-vetted" third party helicopter operators to pilot your journey.

For more, head to their website.