Deftones Announce Summer Tour With San Francisco Show In July

Northern California's own Deftones are preparing to release the follow-up to 2016's 'Gore' and have announced a summer tour that will make a stop in San Francisco this July.

They'll play the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Thursday July 30th with Gojira & Poppy set to open.

Pre-sale is Thursday (2/13) at 10AM with code 'bored'.

Tickets go on sale Friday (2/14) at 1PM & keep listening for chances to win your way in.