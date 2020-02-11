Deftones Announce Summer Tour With San Francisco Show In July

Northern California's own Deftones are preparing to release the follow-up to 2016's 'Gore' and have announced a summer tour that will make a stop in San Francisco this July.

Just announced: Deftones, Gojira and Poppy are coming to San Francisco on July 30th at the Bill Graham Civic! Tickets are on sale this Friday at 1pm at Ticketmaster.com

They'll play the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Thursday July 30th with Gojira & Poppy set to open.

Pre-sale is Thursday (2/13) at 10AM with code 'bored'.

Tickets go on sale Friday (2/14) at 1PM & keep listening for chances to win your way in.

