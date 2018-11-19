A Debate Is Raging Over The Proper Pronunciation Of blink-182

In what has been a shocking development for many, those in the UK apparently refer to blink-182 as "blink-1-8-2" as opposed to the American way, "blink-one-eighty-two". This tweet started quite the conversation:

The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but... — Karmitzvah (@IanKarmel) November 19, 2018

British comedian & late night talk show host James Corden felt the need to chime in & admit the UK's mistake on this one.

Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here. https://t.co/zm2Gpb6xtT — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 19, 2018

blink frontman Mark Hoppus has also attempted to clear up any confusion:

Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case. https://t.co/d3Gi2Ezmhu — stuffing and marked potatoes --️‍-- (@markhoppus) November 19, 2018

Per the band's previous statements on this they're fine with either as long as you don't call them "blink one-hundred and eighty-two" because that "sounds wrong".

Keep that lower case "b" when writing their name out and they'll be happy. A new album is expected from "blink one-eighty-two" in 2019.