A Debate Is Raging Over The Proper Pronunciation Of blink-182

November 19, 2018
Dallas
blink-182 at ALT 105.3 BFD 2018

(Photo: Steve Jennings)

Music

In what has been a shocking development for many, those in the UK apparently refer to blink-182 as "blink-1-8-2" as opposed to the American way, "blink-one-eighty-two". This tweet started quite the conversation:

British comedian & late night talk show host James Corden felt the need to chime in & admit the UK's mistake on this one.

blink frontman Mark Hoppus has also attempted to clear up any confusion:

Per the band's previous statements on this they're fine with either as long as you don't call them "blink one-hundred and eighty-two" because that "sounds wrong".

Keep that lower case "b" when writing their name out and they'll be happy. A new album is expected from "blink one-eighty-two" in 2019. 

Blink-182
James Corden