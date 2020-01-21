Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard Playing SF Solo Show In February

Death cab For Cutie frontman, Benjamin Gibbard, is coming to town for a special solo show as part of Noise Pop 2020 on Friday night February 28th at August Hall in San Francisco.

Just Announced! We’re teaming up with @noisepop to host Benjamin Gibbard Feb 28th for #noisepop2020. Grab tix Friday https://t.co/eBPLUoxCkb pic.twitter.com/wC6eH70Ftk — August Hall (@AugustHall_SF) January 21, 2020

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday January 24th at 10AM PST. You can grab those here.

Last fall, Gibbard joined Lana Del Rey on stage to perform Death Cab's "I Will Follow You Into The Dark," which you can watch here.