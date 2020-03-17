Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard Is Livestreaming Daily Concerts From Home

Starting Tuesday

March 17, 2020
Ben Gibbard

Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard has announced that eeveryday for the next few weeks he will livestream a performance from his home studio at 4PM PST. He says he'd like to return the favor to his fans who've spent so much time coming to see him play by coming to them.

To Watch Gibbard's performances you can head here.

He joins Coldplay, Yungblud and many others who have started livestreaming shows for fans in a time where we can't attend concerts.

