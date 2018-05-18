'Deadpool 2' Sets Box Office Record On Its Opening Night

There's plenty of hype for 'Deadpool 2' as it opens this weekend & the quirky action film got off to a strong start at the box office.

‘Deadpool 2’ broke 'It's previous record for Thursday night box office for an R-rated movie w/ $18.6 million. https://t.co/qSGR9Ph9Ql — Collider (@Collider) May 18, 2018

While it didn't set a new overall record, or come close to 'Avengers: Infinity War's' $39 million on a Thursday opening, 'Deadpool 2' did become the best-selling R-rated film on a Thursday opening with $18.6 million. That beat out the previous record of $13.5 million held by "IT".

The sequel is expected to surpass the first film's opening weekend of $138 million so the Deadpool hype is perhaps than that of this weekend's Royal Wedding...

