Deadmau5 Announces San Jose And San Francisco Shows

Producer/DJ Deadmau5 has announced that his Cube V3 Tour will make a pair of stops in the Bay Area: Friday October 11 at the San Jose Civic & Monday December 30 at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.

You can register for pre-sale tickets here & general on sale for each show is happening Friday April 5 at 10AM.

