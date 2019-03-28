Deadmau5 Announces San Jose And San Francisco Shows

Producer/DJ Deadmau5 has announced that his Cube V3 Tour will make a pair of stops in the Bay Area: Friday October 11 at the San Jose Civic & Monday December 30 at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.

.@deadmau5 makes 2 stops in the Bay this fall – Friday, October 11th at City National Civic in San Jose and December 30th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. On sale next Friday, April 5th at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/zCLuOze9d1 — LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) March 28, 2019

You can register for pre-sale tickets here & general on sale for each show is happening Friday April 5 at 10AM.