'Dead To Me' Set To Return To Netflix For Third And Final Season

Streaming service Netflix announced that 'Dead To Me' is coming back, but that the show's third season will be its last. However, show creator, Liz Feldman, will be working on more original series' & projects for the service.

The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season! pic.twitter.com/G526LJAWO0 — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020

Season 2 hit Netflix in May and a release date for the final season is still to be announced.

The series was renewed as part of Netflix's new partnership with 'Dead to Me' creator Liz Feldman.​ https://t.co/GHjouA4Sfv — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 6, 2020

The show stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and features James Marsden. Applegate received an Emmy nomination for her role after the show's first season.

