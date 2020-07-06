'Dead To Me' Set To Return To Netflix For Third And Final Season

Streaming service Netflix announced that 'Dead To Me' is coming back, but that the show's third season will be its last. However, show creator, Liz Feldman, will be working on more original series' & projects for the service.

Season 2 hit Netflix in May and a release date for the final season is still to be announced.

The show stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and features James Marsden. Applegate received an Emmy nomination for her role after the show's first season.

