DC Entertainment Confirms Joker Origin Film With Joaquin Phoenix; Ousts Ben Affleck As Batman

Last week, it was confirmed that jared Leto would be producing and starring in his own standalone 'Joker' film & that won't be the only movie we're getting focused on the crazed villain. DC Entertainment has Martin Scorsese on board to executive producer a Joker origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

It's official: #JoaquinPhoenix to play the Joker in new film from director Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese, production to begin this fall https://t.co/j6DTD58zri pic.twitter.com/em5ixjRpGD — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) June 13, 2018

Todd Phillips ('The Hangover') & Scott Silver ("8 Mile") have penned the script and it will begin filiming this fall.

It's also being reported that Matt Reeves 'The Batman' film will focus on a younger Batman and will not see Ben Affleck reprising his role for that film.

