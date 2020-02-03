Daylight Savings Time Begins On March 8, 2020

On the morning of Sunday March 8th daylight savings time will be back. At 2AM that morning we set our clocks an hour forward and that will last until we set them back on Sunday November 1st.

omg daylight savings is march 8 thank god — ------------------ -------------------- (@RoGotti_) February 3, 2020

Back in 2018 California voters enthusiatically approved a measure that would allow the state legislature to move to make daylight savings time permanent for the state. That move could come in the second half of 2020. California is one of 14 states that have introduced legislation that could lead to permanent daylight savings time.

Until that becomes a reality we'll continue to reset our clocks twice a year.